POCO X6 vs POCO X6 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro:
Camera Specs Comparison:
- Poco X6 Pro:
- Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Poco X6:
- Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
- Front Camera: 16MP
Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:
- Processor:
- Poco X6 Pro: Dimensity 8300 Ultra 4nm, Octa-core 3.35GHz CPU
- Poco X6: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
- GPU:
- Poco X6 Pro: Mali G615
- Poco X6: Adreno 710
- RAM & Storage:
- Poco X6 Pro: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
- Poco X6: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
- Operating System:
- Poco X6 Pro: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14
- Poco X6: Android 13, MIUI 14 – To be updated to HyperOS
- Battery & Charging:
- Both: 5000mAh Battery, 67W Turbo Charging
- Screen:
- Both: 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
- Additional Features:
- Both: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, USB Type-C, Dual SIM Slot, IP54 Splash-proof Protection
- Dimensions & Weight:
- Poco X6 Pro: 160.45 x 74.34 x 8.25 mm, 190 grams (Leather) / 186 grams (Plastic)
- Poco X6: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 181 grams
- Colors:
- Poco X6 Pro: Yellow, Black, Grey
- Poco X6: Blue, Black, White
Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.
Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more smartphone unboxing, tests and reviews.