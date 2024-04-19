POCO X6 vs POCO X6 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

POCO X6 vs POCO X6 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro:

Camera Specs Comparison:

  • Poco X6 Pro:
    • Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
    • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Poco X6:
    • Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
    • Front Camera: 16MP

Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

  • Processor:
    • Poco X6 Pro: Dimensity 8300 Ultra 4nm, Octa-core 3.35GHz CPU
    • Poco X6: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
  • GPU:
    • Poco X6 Pro: Mali G615
    • Poco X6: Adreno 710
  • RAM & Storage:
    • Poco X6 Pro: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
    • Poco X6: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
  • Operating System:
    • Poco X6 Pro: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14
    • Poco X6: Android 13, MIUI 14 – To be updated to HyperOS
  • Battery & Charging:
    • Both: 5000mAh Battery, 67W Turbo Charging
  • Screen:
    • Both: 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Additional Features:
    • Both: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, USB Type-C, Dual SIM Slot, IP54 Splash-proof Protection
  • Dimensions & Weight:
    • Poco X6 Pro: 160.45 x 74.34 x 8.25 mm, 190 grams (Leather) / 186 grams (Plastic)
    • Poco X6: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 181 grams
  • Colors:
    • Poco X6 Pro: Yellow, Black, Grey
    • Poco X6: Blue, Black, White

Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.

