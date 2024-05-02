Samsung A55 vs iPhone 12 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comprehensive comparison between the Samsung A55 and Samsung A35, covering speed tests, camera evaluations, and key specifications.

Specifications:

Samsung A55:

Display: 6.6” AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: EXYNOS 1480 4NM Octa-Core 2.75GHz CPU, Xclipse 530 GPU

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Expandable up to 1TB

Camera: 32MP Front Camera, 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Features: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision

Connectivity: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G, Wi-Fi 802.1, Bluetooth 5.3 NFC, GPS

Dimensions & Weight: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams

Colors: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy

Price: PHP24,999

Samsung A35:

Display: 6.6” AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Processor: EXYNOS 1380 5NM Octa-Core 2.4GHz CPU, MALI-G68 MP5 GPU

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, Expandable up to 1TB

Camera: 13MP Front Camera, 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Battery: 5000mAh with 25W Fast Charging

Features: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G, Wi-Fi 802.1, Bluetooth 5.3 NFC, GPS

Dimensions & Weight: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams

Colors: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy

Price: PHP20,990

Take a look at the comprehensive comparison video below, showcasing both the Speed Test and Camera Test.

In the Speed Test segment, we explore the device’s performance by launching popular applications like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter, alongside evaluating Antutu Scores. Additionally, we delve into gaming capabilities, testing apps such as Mobile Legends, PUBG, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty.

In the Camera Test, we present sample photos and videos captured using both the rear and front cameras. Our assessment encompasses various shooting modes, including Macro, Close-up, Night Mode, Wide Photo, Normal Photo, Wide Video, 1080P, 4K, Video Stabilization, Slow Motion, and Selfies.

