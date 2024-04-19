Samsung A55 vs Samsung A35 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Samsung A55 and Samsung A35:
Camera Specs Comparison:
- Samsung A55:
- Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Samsung A35:
- Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 13MP
Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:
- Processor:
- Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU
- Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
- GPU:
- Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 GPU
- Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5 GPU
- RAM & Storage:
- Both: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB
- Operating System:
- Both: One UI 6.1, Android 14
- Battery & Charging:
- Both: 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging
- Network:
- Both: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
- Screen:
- Both: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Additional Features:
- Samsung A55: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor
- Samsung A35: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor
- Dimensions & Weight:
- Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams
- Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams
- Colors & Price:
- Both: Available in Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy
- Samsung A55: PHP 24,999
- Samsung A35: PHP 20,990
