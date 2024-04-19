Samsung A55 vs Samsung A35 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Samsung A55 and Samsung A35:

Camera Specs Comparison:

  • Samsung A55:
    • Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP
    • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Samsung A35:
    • Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP
    • Front Camera: 13MP

Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

  • Processor:
    • Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU
    • Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
  • GPU:
    • Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 GPU
    • Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5 GPU
  • RAM & Storage:
    • Both: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB
  • Operating System:
    • Both: One UI 6.1, Android 14
  • Battery & Charging:
    • Both: 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging
  • Network:
    • Both: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
  • Screen:
    • Both: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Additional Features:
    • Samsung A55: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor
    • Samsung A35: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor
  • Dimensions & Weight:
    • Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams
    • Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams
  • Colors & Price:
    • Both: Available in Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy
    • Samsung A55: PHP 24,999
    • Samsung A35: PHP 20,990

Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.

