Samsung A55 vs Samsung A35 Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison between the Samsung A55 and Samsung A35:

Camera Specs Comparison:

Samsung A55: Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP

Samsung A35: Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera: 13MP



Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

Processor: Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU

GPU: Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 GPU Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5 GPU

RAM & Storage: Both: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB

Operating System: Both: One UI 6.1, Android 14

Battery & Charging: Both: 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging

Network: Both: GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Screen: Both: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Additional Features: Samsung A55: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor Samsung A35: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Dimensions & Weight: Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams

Colors & Price: Both: Available in Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy Samsung A55: PHP 24,999 Samsung A35: PHP 20,990



Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.

