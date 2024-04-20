Realme Note 50 Unboxing, Gaming Test, Camera Test & Review

The Realme Note 50 appears to be a budget-friendly smartphone with decent specifications. Let’s break down its features:

Design:

Slim and attractive design with an eye-catching appearance.

Main Specs Features:

Powered by the Unisoc T612 processor with Mali-G57 graphics for efficient performance.

Offers spacious storage options with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable with 4GB Extended RAM support.

Gaming Performance:

Supports Super Refresh Rate and Ultra Graphics in MLBB, providing smooth gameplay without lags or frame drops.

Supports Gyroscope, High Graphics, and Medium Frame Rate in COD Mobile, delivering a good gaming experience.

Camera:

13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Offers average camera performance suitable for everyday photography and video recording.

Display:

6.7” IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

Battery and Charging:

5000mAh battery for long-lasting usage.

10W charging, which might result in longer charging times.

Other Features:

Android 13 with Realme UI.

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.

IP54 splash-proof protection for durability.

Pros:

Clear and vibrant display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Long battery life.

Slim and attractive design.

Good gaming performance for its price range.

Affordable price point.

Cons:

Selfie camera performance is not up to par.

Longer charging times with 10W charging.

Recommendations:

The Realme Note 50 offers budget-friendly features suitable for tasks such as browsing, gaming, and photography.

While its quality is average, it aligns with its affordable price point, making it a suitable choice for users looking for a budget smartphone with decent performance.

Key Specs:

6.74” IPS LCD display, Unisoc Tiger T612 CPU, Mali-G57 GPU.

RAM options: 4GB; Storage options: 128GB/64GB.

Android 13 with Realme UI.

5MP front camera, 13MP rear camera.

5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

IP54 splash-proof protection.

Dimensions: 167.2 x 76.7 x 8 mm, Weight: 186 grams.

Colors: Midnight Black, Sky Blue.

Overall, the Realme Note 50 offers a balance of features at an affordable price, making it a viable option for budget-conscious consumers.

Below is our comprehensive review of the Realme Note 50, featuring unboxing, gaming tests, and camera evaluations.

