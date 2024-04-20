Redmi Note 13 vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro:

Camera Specs Comparison:

Redmi Note 13: Main Camera: 108MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Main Camera: 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP



Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

Processor: Redmi Note 13: Snapdragon 685 6nm, Octa-core 2.8GHz CPU Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU

GPU: Redmi Note 13: Adreno 610 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Adreno 710

RAM & Storage: Redmi Note 13: 6GB + 128GB; 8GB + 256GB RAM & Storage Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB RAM & Storage

Operating System: Both: Android 13, MIUI 14

Battery & Charging: Redmi Note 13: 5000mAh Battery, 33W Fast Charging Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 5100mAh Battery, 67W Turbo Charging

Screen: Both: 6.67” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Additional Features: Both: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP54 Splash-proof Protection Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Linear Motor, Audio Jack, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus

Dimensions & Weight: Redmi Note 13: 162.24 x 75.55 x 7.97 mm, 188.5 grams Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 187 grams

Colors & Price: Redmi Note 13: Midnight Black, Mint Green, Ice Blue, Ocean Sunset, PHP 9,999 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Purple, Black, Teal, PHP 18,999



Watch the full comparison video below for the Speed Test and Camera Test.

The Speed Test involves opening common apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and assessing Antutu Scores. Additionally, gaming apps such as Mobile Legends, PUBG, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty are included in the evaluation.

For the Camera test, we capture sample photos and videos using both rear and front cameras across various modes including Macro, Close-up, Night Mode, Wide Photo, Normal Photo, Wide Video, 1080P, 4K, Video Stabilization, Slow Motion, and Selfies.

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more smartphone unboxing, tests and reviews.