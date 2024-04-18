Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Unboxing, Gaming Test, Camera Test & Review

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G seems like an impressive midrange phone with several standout features. Here’s a breakdown of its highlights:

Design:

Slim and attractive design with a premium feel.

Triple rear camera module and glass back panel add to its aesthetic appeal.

Available in three eye-catching colors: Black, Purple, and Teal.

Main Features:

Powered by the advanced 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset for efficient performance.

Adreno 710 graphics for smooth gaming.

Massive storage options up to 512GB ROM with support for 6GB Extended RAM.

Display:

CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience.

Balanced clarity and low power consumption.

Gaming Performance:

Supports high-end gaming features like Super Refresh Rate and Ultra Graphics in popular games like MLBB, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile.

Smooth graphics and responsive gameplay experience.

Camera:

Triple rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor and OIS for clear and stable images.

Capable of recording videos up to 4K resolution.

Excellent camera performance for both photos and videos.

Battery and Charging:

5100mAh battery with 67W turbo charging support for long-lasting usage and quick recharging.

Other Features:

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio.

In-screen fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and NFC for added convenience.

IP54 splash-proof protection and Gorilla Glass Victus for durability.

Specifications:

6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm chipset, Adreno 710 GPU.

RAM options: 8GB/12GB; Storage options: 256GB/512GB.

Android 13 with MIUI 14.

16MP front camera, 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup.

Dual SIM slot, USB Type-C, audio jack.

Dimensions: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, Weight: 187 grams.

Overall, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G appears to offer a compelling combination of performance, display quality, camera capabilities, and gaming features, making it an attractive choice for users seeking a midrange smartphone with flagship-level attributes.

Below is our full review with Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, this video contains unboxing, gaming test and camera test.

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more smartphone unboxing, tests and reviews.