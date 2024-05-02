Samsung A55 vs iPhone 14 Pro Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A55 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Camera Specs Comparison:

Samsung A55: Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP

iPhone 14 Pro: Main Camera: 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth



Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

Processor: Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU iPhone 14 Pro: Apple A16 Bionic 4nm CPU

GPU: Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 iPhone 14 Pro: Apple 5-Core GPU

RAM & Storage: Samsung A55: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage (Expandable) iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Operating System: Samsung A55: Android 14, One UI 6.1 iPhone 14 Pro: iOS 17.5

Battery & Charging: Samsung A55: 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging iPhone 14 Pro: 3200mAh Battery, MagSafe & Qi Wireless Charging

Screen: Samsung A55: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Ceramic Shield

Additional Features: Both: Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos Samsung A55: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Dual SIM Slot iPhone 14 Pro: IP68 Rating, Face ID, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Emergency SOS

Dimensions & Weight: Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams iPhone 14 Pro: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm, 206 grams

Colors & Price: Samsung A55: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 24,999 (256GB variant) iPhone 14 Pro: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple, PHP 70,990 (128GB variant)



Check out the complete comparison video below, featuring both the Speed Test and Camera Test.

In the Speed Test segment, we delve into the performance by launching popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter, along with evaluating Antutu Scores. Furthermore, we assess gaming capabilities with apps such as Mobile Legends, PUBG, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty.

During the Camera Test, we present sample photos and videos captured using both the rear and front cameras. Our evaluation covers various shooting modes, including Macro, Close-up, Night Mode, Wide Photo, Normal Photo, Wide Video, 1080P, 4K, Video Stabilization, Slow Motion, and Selfies.

