Samsung A55 vs POCO X6 Pro Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A55 and Poco X6 Pro:
Camera Specs Comparison:
- Samsung A55:
- Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Poco X6 Pro:
- Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
- Front Camera: 16MP
Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:
- Processor:
- Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU
- Poco X6 Pro: Dimensity 8300 Ultra 4nm, Octa-core 3.35GHz CPU
- GPU:
- Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 GPU
- Poco X6 Pro: Mali G615
- RAM & Storage:
- Both: 8GB + 256GB, expandable memory
- Operating System:
- Samsung A55: One UI 6.1, Android 14
- Poco X6 Pro: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14
- Battery & Charging:
- Both: 5000mAh Battery, fast charging
- Screen:
- Both: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
- Additional Features:
- Samsung A55: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Poco X6 Pro: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Linear Motor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP54 Splash-proof Protection, Gorilla Glass 5
- Dimensions & Weight:
- Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams
- Poco X6 Pro: 160.45 x 74.34 x 8.25 mm, 190 grams (Leather) / 186 grams (Plastic)
- Colors & Price:
- Samsung A55: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 24,999
- Poco X6 Pro: Yellow, Black, Grey, PHP 19,999
