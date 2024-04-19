Samsung A55 vs POCO X6 Pro Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A55 and Poco X6 Pro:

Camera Specs Comparison:

Samsung A55: Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera: 32MP

Poco X6 Pro: Main Camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP



Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

Processor: Samsung A55: Exynos 1480 4nm, Octa-core 2.75GHz CPU Poco X6 Pro: Dimensity 8300 Ultra 4nm, Octa-core 3.35GHz CPU

GPU: Samsung A55: Xclipse 530 GPU Poco X6 Pro: Mali G615

RAM & Storage: Both: 8GB + 256GB, expandable memory

Operating System: Samsung A55: One UI 6.1, Android 14 Poco X6 Pro: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14

Battery & Charging: Both: 5000mAh Battery, fast charging

Screen: Both: 6.6” AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Additional Features: Samsung A55: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Poco X6 Pro: LiquidCool Technology 2.0, In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Linear Motor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP54 Splash-proof Protection, Gorilla Glass 5

Dimensions & Weight: Samsung A55: 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2 mm, 213 grams Poco X6 Pro: 160.45 x 74.34 x 8.25 mm, 190 grams (Leather) / 186 grams (Plastic)

Colors & Price: Samsung A55: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 24,999 Poco X6 Pro: Yellow, Black, Grey, PHP 19,999



Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more smartphone unboxing, tests and reviews.