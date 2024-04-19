Samsung A35 vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A35 and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:
Camera Specs Comparison:
- Samsung A35:
- Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP
- Front Camera: 13MP
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:
- Main Camera: 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
- Front Camera: 16MP
Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:
- Processor:
- Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
- GPU:
- Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Adreno 710
- RAM & Storage:
- Samsung A35: 8GB + 256GB, expandable memory
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
- Operating System:
- Samsung A35: One UI 6.1, Android 14
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Android 13, MIUI 14
- Battery & Charging:
- Both: 5000mAh Battery, fast charging
- Screen:
- Both: 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
- Additional Features:
- Samsung A35: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Linear Motor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP54 Splash-proof Protection, Gorilla Glass Victus
- Dimensions & Weight:
- Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 187 grams
- Colors & Price:
- Samsung A35: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 20,990
- Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Purple, Black, Teal, PHP 18,099
Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.
