Samsung A35 vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A35 and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:

Camera Specs Comparison:

Samsung A35: Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera: 13MP

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Main Camera: 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera: 16MP



Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

Processor: Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU

GPU: Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Adreno 710

RAM & Storage: Samsung A35: 8GB + 256GB, expandable memory Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB

Operating System: Samsung A35: One UI 6.1, Android 14 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Android 13, MIUI 14

Battery & Charging: Both: 5000mAh Battery, fast charging

Screen: Both: 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate

Additional Features: Samsung A35: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Linear Motor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP54 Splash-proof Protection, Gorilla Glass Victus

Dimensions & Weight: Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 187 grams

Colors & Price: Samsung A35: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 20,990 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Purple, Black, Teal, PHP 18,099



