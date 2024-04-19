Samsung A35 vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Specs, Speed Test & Camera Test Comparison

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung A35 and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:

Camera Specs Comparison:

  • Samsung A35:
    • Main Camera: 50MP OIS + 8MP + 5MP
    • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G:
    • Main Camera: 200MP OIS + 8MP + 2MP
    • Front Camera: 16MP

Key Specs & Special Feature Comparison:

  • Processor:
    • Samsung A35: Exynos 1380 5nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 4nm, Octa-core 2.4GHz CPU
  • GPU:
    • Samsung A35: Mali-G68 MP5
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Adreno 710
  • RAM & Storage:
    • Samsung A35: 8GB + 256GB, expandable memory
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 8GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB
  • Operating System:
    • Samsung A35: One UI 6.1, Android 14
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Android 13, MIUI 14
  • Battery & Charging:
    • Both: 5000mAh Battery, fast charging
  • Screen:
    • Both: 6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Additional Features:
    • Samsung A35: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP67 Dust & Water Resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: In-screen Fingerprint Sensor, IR Blaster, Linear Motor, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, IP54 Splash-proof Protection, Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Dimensions & Weight:
    • Samsung A35: 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm, 209 grams
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: 161.15 x 74.24 x 7.98 mm, 187 grams
  • Colors & Price:
    • Samsung A35: Ice Blue, Lilac, Navy, PHP 20,990
    • Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Purple, Black, Teal, PHP 18,099

Watch the full comparison video below for Speed Test and Camera Test.

