Samsung A35 Unboxing, Gaming Test, Camera Test & Review

The Samsung A35 5G seems like a robust offering with its blend of features. Here’s a summary of its highlights and areas for consideration:

Pros:

Display: The 6.6” Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate promises a clear, vivid, and vibrant viewing experience, suitable for both regular use and gaming.

Battery Life: With a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support, the A35 offers a combination of longevity and quick recharge times, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Design: The glass back and flat side frame design lend it a sleek and premium appearance, available in trendy colors like Ice Blue, Lilac, and Navy.

Camera Performance: The triple rear camera setup, particularly the 50MP primary camera with OIS, seems capable of capturing clear and rich images and recording high-quality videos up to 4K resolution.

Gaming Performance: The device boasts excellent gaming performance, supporting features like Ultra Refresh Rate, Ultra Graphics in MLBB, Gyroscope, HDR Graphics, and Ultra Frame Rate in PUBG Mobile, and more, making it suitable for gaming enthusiasts.

Audio: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support enhance the audio experience, providing immersive sound quality.

Water and Dust Resistance: IP67 rating ensures protection against water and dust ingress, adding to the device’s durability.

Storage and Expandability: Ample storage options with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB, offer ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Smooth UI: The One UI user interface promises a smooth and fluid experience.

Cons:

Price: Some may find the device expensive for its price point, considering the competition in the market.

Overall, the Samsung A35 5G appears to be a well-rounded device, catering to users looking for a combination of performance, design, and multimedia capabilities.

Below is our full review with Samsung A35 5G, this video contains unboxing, gaming test and camera test.

