POCO X6 Pro 5G Unboxing, Gaming Test, Camera Test & Review

The POCO X6 Pro 5G sounds like a powerhouse device, especially tailored for gaming enthusiasts and those who demand high performance from their smartphones. Let’s break down its features and specifications:

Design

Slim and premium design with a yellow vegan leather back cover.

Available in Black, Yellow, and Grey colors.

Camera

Impressive 64MP triple rear camera setup with OIS for steady shots even in low-light conditions.

Capable of recording high-quality videos up to 4K resolution.

Performance

Powered by the advanced 4nm Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset with up to 3.35GHz octa-core processor.

Mali G615 graphics for smooth gaming performance.

Massive RAM and storage options, with support for 6GB Extended RAM.

Display

6.67” CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for clear and vibrant visuals.

Balanced crystal clearness and low power consumption.

Gaming

Supports Ultra Refresh Rate and Ultra Graphics in games like MLBB, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile.

Smooth gaming experience with no lags or frame drops even in demanding games like Genshin Impact.

Battery

Long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging support for quick recharging.

Additional Features

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio.

In-screen fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and IP54 splash-proof protection.

Available in both leather and plastic variants.

Connectivity

Supports GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G networks, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS.

Dimensions

Dimensions: 160.45 x 74.34 x 8.25 mm

Weight: 190 grams (leather) / 186 grams (plastic)

Overall, the POCO X6 Pro 5G seems to offer a comprehensive package, combining top-notch gaming performance, excellent camera capabilities, a stunning display, and long-lasting battery life. It appears to be a solid choice for users who prioritize performance and gaming experience in their smartphones.

Below is our full review with POCO X6 Pro 5G, this video contains unboxing, gaming test and camera test.

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel for more smartphone unboxing, tests and reviews.