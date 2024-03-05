The Voice Recap Tonight, Blind Auditions Results March 5, 2024 Episode

The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 on NBC at 8/7c!

The Voice returns tonight with the first night of the Blind Auditions. John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire as coaches and Carson Daly as host.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 25 airs Monday 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel and Peacock.

PERFORMANCES

Anya True sings “Until I Found You”

“That was a flawless performance and your voice is phenomenal,” said Dan + Shay. “Your voice is amazing and I really love falsetto,” said Chance. “I love your voice and tone,” said Reba.

Anya True gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Dan + Shay.

Alyssa Crosby sings “Hand In My Pocket”

Alyssa Crosby gets a chair turn from Team Reba.

“There were moments that its’ powerful and strong,” said John. “You have a super dynamic voice but it’s a little bit pitchy in some spots,” said Dan + Shay. “You have a great voice,” said Reba.

Mafe sings “Besame Mucho”

“That is such a beautiful performance and your talent is extreme,” said Chance. “You are a beautiful woman that has the ability to touch people’s heart sand soul,” said Reba.

“It was magical, you sing with feelings and emotion,” said John. “The emotion your are emitting to the song is impressive,” said Dan + Shay.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

See Also:

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.