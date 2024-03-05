The Voice Recap Tonight: Blind Auditions Results March 4, 2024 Episode

The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions continue tonight, Monday, March 4, 2024 on NBC at 8/7c!

The Voice returns tonight with the first night of the Blind Auditions. John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire as coaches and Carson Daly as host.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 25 airs Monday 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel and Peacock.

PERFORMANCES

Bryan Olesen sings “Love Runs Out”

“I’m glad that your on the show,” said Chance. “The package is complete, you are absolutely incredible,” said Reba. “That was the best audition performance we’ve seen,” said John. “Your voice is next level, the performance is incredible,” said Dan + Shay.

Bryan Olesen gets three chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Legend

Frank Garcia sings “Love In The Dark”

Frank Garcia gets a chair turn from Dan + Shay.

“You have cool control in you lower range, it round and full,” said Chance. “I was blown away by your performance,” said Dan + Shay.

“You are very talented and I love your look and autofit, you are very enthusiasm,” said Reba.

Kamalei Kawa’a sings “Redemption Song”

Kamalei Kawa’a gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Chance.

“I love how you represent your culture, you share that with more people,” said John. “It’s a very radical song, having you here representing pacific islanders it’s important for this show to have,” said Chance.

“It was very spiritual to me,” said Reba.

Ashley Bryant sings “Last Name”

“I know you can do it,” said John. “The queen turned and I thought it a perfect pair,” said Dan. “The more she sang the more I fell in love with her voice, I think she can go far on The Voice,” said Reba.

Ashley Bryant gets a chair turn from Team Reba.

Asher HaVon sings “Set Fire To The Rain”

“I love your tone and I love the song,” said Reba. “What a powerful voice and powerful range,” said John. “So good, you got the whole package,” said Dan + Shay. “Everything you did is phenomenal I was blown away,” said Chance.

Asher HaVon gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Reba.

Jackie Romeo sings “Flowers”

“That was phenomenal performance and I love you vocal control, you got an amazing voice,” said Dan + Shay. I thought your performance was wonderful,” said Reba. “There’s openness and roundness in your voice,” said John.

Jackie Romeo gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Legend.

Corey Curtis sings “Waiting on the World to Change”

Corey Curtis gets a chair turn from Team Chance.

“I stylistically you are really into your performance, it was an awesome performance,” said Chance. “I love your voice,” said Reba.

Madison Curbelo sings “Stand by Me”

“You did a great job, I love the version of that song,” said Reba. “I love the story, your voice has brightness and charisma,” said John.

“That was absolutely phenomenal, you radiate light and there’s joy, your voice is flawless,” said Dan + Shay. “You have an awesome talent,” said Chance.

Madison Curbelo gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Dan + Shay.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.