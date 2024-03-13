The Voice Recap: Blind Auditions Episode 7

Tonight, on Wednesday, March 12, 2024, The Voice Season 25 returns tonight for another set of Blind Auditions, Wednesday, March 12, 2024 on NBC at 8/7c!

This evening marks the final night of the Blind Auditions, with John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire taking on coaching duties, while Carson Daly resumes his role as host.

In the Blind Auditions, coaches make decisions solely based on the contestants’ vocal talent, disregarding their appearance. As contestants perform, coaches listen intently. If a coach is impressed by a contestant’s voice, they press a button to select them for their team. If multiple coaches turn their chairs, the contestant then has the privilege to choose which team to join.

Tune in to NBC on Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c. Alternatively, the show can be streamed live via NBC’s official channel and Peacock.

PERFORMANCES

Val T Webb sings “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here”

“You handle the audition with poise and grace. Your tone is so elegant, you are so gifted,” said John. “This is really special, you are star, you kicked in in a whole another gear,” said Dan + Shay.

“Your breath control is ridiculous and you have great control in your higher registers,” said Chance.

Val T Webb joins Team Chance.

Kyle Schuesler sings “The Scientist”

“I love your voice, its relaxing and soothing. You falsetto is smooth,” said Reba. “You really made the song your won, your falsetto was brilliant and spot on.” said John. “Great performance. Really great tone, the falsetto is a thing, you have originality with your voice,” said Dan + Shay.

Kyle choses to join Team Dan + Shay.

L. Rodgers sings The Rolling Stone’s “Wild Horses”

Reba McEntire turned her chair for L. Rodgers, filling Team Reba’s final spot.

Olivia Rubini sings “Long Long Time”

John Legend turned his chair for Olivia, filling Team Legend’s final spot.

Next week, the coaches will embark on the Battle Rounds, where they’ll streamline their teams further.

The Voice stands as a top-rated singing competition on NBC, inspired by the original The Voice of Holland. Its mission is to discover unsigned vocal talents aged 15 and above.

The ultimate champion is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner not only secures a cash prize but also earns a coveted record deal with Universal Music Group.