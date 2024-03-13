Kelly Clarkson covers David Guetta remix “favorite kind of high” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson wowed audiences once more on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” aired on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. This time, she showcased her versatility by delivering a stunning rendition of David Guetta’s remix “Favorite Kind of High” during the Kellyoke segment.

In her performance, Kelly proved yet again her ability to tackle diverse musical genres with finesse, breathing new life into the popular remix.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” stands as a beacon of daytime entertainment, helmed by the multi-talented singer and entertainer, Kelly Clarkson. Since its debut on September 9, 2019, the show has captivated audiences with its blend of celebrity interviews, musical showcases, and heartwarming segments highlighting ordinary people with extraordinary stories.

Renowned for its uplifting and relatable content, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades, including Daytime Emmy Awards. Its success is owed in no small part to Kelly’s down-to-earth demeanor and magnetic charm, which have endeared her to viewers worldwide.

