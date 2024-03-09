Kelly Clarkson covers “1985” on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson once again delighted fans with another sensational cover during the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” aired on Friday, March 8, 2024. This time, the multi-talented host took on “1985” by Bowling for Soup, infusing her own style into the pop-alternative hit.

Known for her captivating performances and powerhouse vocals, Clarkson’s rendition of the beloved track captivated viewers, showcasing her versatility as an artist. The Kellyoke segment, a fan-favorite feature of the show, continues to be a highlight, allowing Clarkson to showcase her musical prowess while paying homage to various artists and genres.

Watch her performance on the video below.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” helmed by the celebrated singer and entertainer Kelly Clarkson, is a popular American daytime television talk show that made its debut on September 9, 2019.

Renowned for its diverse content, the show features a dynamic blend of celebrity interviews, musical performances, and segments highlighting real people and their inspiring narratives. Its cheerful and interactive approach, coupled with Kelly Clarkson’s genuine and relatable persona, has been instrumental in its widespread acclaim and success.

Receiving accolades such as Daytime Emmy Awards, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has garnered a devoted following for its uplifting and enjoyable programming. Currently in its fifth season, the show airs on weekdays on NBC.

