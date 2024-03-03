American Idol Recap Tonight, Auditions Results March 3, 2024 Episode

American Idol returns with new series of Auditions tonight, Sunday, March 3, 2024 on ABC!

The longest running singing competition American Idol returns tonight on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges while Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Keep locked on this page, American Idol 2024 Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

AUDITIONS

Max Dasher sings “Rock Salt & Nails”

“You gonna have to bump-up your vocals,” said Lionel. “I love it, I’m a yes,” said Luke.

Max is moving to the next round of the American Idol competition.

Laela Dasher sings “Angel From Montgomery”

“It’s just magical separate and together,” said Lionel. “I think you have a really nice voice but not big voice,” said Luke.

Laela and his brother Max are moving g to the next round of the American Idol competition.

Scarlett Lee sings “Clown”

“It was so well executed,” said Lionel. “You have neat personality,” said Luke. “That is one of my favorite song, it’s so vulnerable, your personality is so big,” said Katy.

Scarlett is going to Hollywood!

Nick Connors sings “Easy On Me”

“You’ve got some real magic souls there, you’ve got s lot of good things going on there,” said Luke. “I think you’ve got a God given talent,” said Katy. “You got a natural sound and I love it,” said Lionel.

Nick is going to Hollywood!

Jennifer Jeffries sings original song titled “Change My Ways”

“I was not expecting that voice, you have an amazing and unique voice,” said Luke. “It’s so raw,” said Katy. “I love your uniqueness,” said Lionel.

Jennifer is going to Hollywood and moving to the next round of the competition.

Kimi sings “Heal”

“Your connecting when your singing,” said Katy. Kimi is going to Hollywood!

Aniston Pate sings original song “Hummingbird”

Aniston gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood!

Madai ChaKell sings “I Kissed A Girl”

Madai gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood!

CJ Rislove sings “‎The Astronaut and the Rockstar”

CJ gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood!

Kyra Waits sings “Up to the Mountain”

“It was great, you’re a little bit unrehearsed and not completely not in control of your massive talent but you got and massive talent that needs shaping,” said Katy.

“You have great big voice, I love the volume, you are raw and young,” said Luke. “I felt all of your energy,” said Lione.

Kyra gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood!

Will Moseley sings “Gone for Good”

Will gets three yeses and he is going to Hollywood!

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The show returns on ABC with brand new set of judges.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 22 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.