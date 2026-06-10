Nyjah & Zyah sings Original Song “Heartbeat” on America’s Got Talent Auditions

Nyjah & Zyah performed their original song, “Heartbeat,” during the auditions for America’s Got Talent.

“Your voice and your overall sound remind me a little of Grace VanderWaal. I think you’re memorable, and I think people are going to know your name,” said Howie Mandel.

“You were like heaven on that stage. We could feel you,” said Sofia Vergara.

“You are very likable, but I have to be honest—the song didn’t connect with me. However, your vocals and harmonies did,” said Mel B.

“If you’ve got talent, you’ve got talent—and you do,” said Simon Cowell.

Nyjah & Zyah received four yeses from the judges and advanced to the next round of the competition. Watch their performance below.