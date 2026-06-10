Lara D sings “Oscar Winning Tears,” Gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Auditions

Lara D delivered a stunning performance of “Oscar Winning Tears” during her America’s Got Talent audition, earning the coveted Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara.

“I loved it. There’s something about you that is very special, and I think everybody felt it,” Sofia said after the performance.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel also praised Lara, saying, “You are a star, but I’ve been looking for a surprise. I’ve been looking for something unexpected, and you deserved this.” He then attempted to press the Golden Buzzer.

However, Sofia intervened by pressing the Golden Buzzer before Howie could make his move.

With Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, Lara D advances straight to the live shows. Watch her incredible performance in the video below.