William Alexander sings “Ceilings” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

William Alexander sings “Ceilings” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

William Alexander gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about William Alexander’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

