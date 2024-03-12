The Voice Recap: Blind Auditions Episode 5

Tonight, NBC presents the next installment of The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions at 8/7c, Tuesday, March 11, 2024.

The eagerly awaited return of The Voice kicks off with the initial round of Blind Auditions. With John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire serving as coaches, and Carson Daly as the host.

During the Blind Auditions, the coaches focus solely on the contestants’ vocal abilities, disregarding appearances. As the artists perform, the coaches listen intently. If a coach is impressed by a contestant’s voice, they hit their button to select the contestant for their team. If multiple coaches turn their chairs, the contestant has the privilege of choosing which team to join.

Where to catch The Voice?

Tune in to NBC on Mondays at 8/7c for The Voice Season 25. Additionally, the show can be streamed live on NBC’s official channel and Peacock.

PERFORMANCES

Ronnie Wilson sings “Pillowtalk”

“Beautiful voice, amazing performance,” said Dan + Shay. “You have a quality in your voice that makes a person feel good,” said Reba. “You created moment by being created by the melody,” said John.

Ronnie chooses to Join Team John.

Zoe Levert sings “Better Man (Taylor’s Version)”

Zeo received a chair turn from John Legend.

Ducote Talmage sings “Sand in My Boots”

“You voice has such a cool tone and breathy, its just a lovely voice to listen to,” said John. “Your voice hound be on country radio right now,” said Dan + Shay.

Ducote chooses to join Team Dan + Shay.

The Voice is a highly acclaimed singing competition aired on NBC, adapted from the original format of The Voice of Holland. Its mission is to discover talented singers, aged 15 and above, who are currently unsigned.

The ultimate victor is determined by public voting via television viewership. The winner secures a cash prize along with a record contract from Universal Music Group.