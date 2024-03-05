Mafe sings “Besame Mucho” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

“That is such a beautiful performance and your talent is extreme,” said Chance. “You are a beautiful woman that has the ability to touch people’s heart sand soul,” said Reba.

“It was magical, you sing with feelings and emotion,” said John. “The emotion your are emitting to the song is impressive,” said Dan + Shay.

Mafe gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team. Watch her performance on the video below.

