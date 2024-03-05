Madison Curbelo sings “Stand by Me” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Madison Curbelo sings “Stand by Me” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 4, 2024.

“You did a great job, I love the version of that song,” said Reba. “I love the story, your voice has brightness and charisma,” said John.

“That was absolutely phenomenal, you radiate light and there’s joy, your voice is flawless,” said Dan + Shay. “You have an awesome talent,” said Chance.

Madison Curbelo gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Dan + Shay. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Madison Curbelo’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

See Also:

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.