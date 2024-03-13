Kyle Schuesler sings “The Scientist” on The Voice Auditions

Kyle Schuesler sings his cover of “The Scientist” by Coldplay on The Voice Blind Auditions, Wednesday, March 12, 2024 episode.

Kyle Schuesler captivated audiences with his rendition of Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” His performance garnered attention, earning chair turns from three coaches. Here’s what the judges had to say about his remarkable performance:

“Your voice is simply captivating, it has this serene quality that just draws you in. And that falsetto? Absolutely smooth,” praised Reba.

“You truly made that song your own, and your falsetto was nothing short of brilliant and perfectly executed,” commended John.

“Absolutely fantastic performance. Your tone is exceptional, and your falsetto is just impeccable. You bring such originality to your voice,” remarked Dan + Shay.

Kyle choses to join Team Dan + Shay. You can watch Kyle’s unforgettable performance in the video below.

The Voice, a renowned singing competition broadcasted on NBC, showcases aspiring talents from across the country. Based on the original format from The Voice of Holland, the show aims to discover unsigned singers aged 15 and above.

The winner of The Voice is determined by public voting, with viewers selecting their favorite contestant. The victorious singer receives a cash prize along with a record deal from Universal Music Group, setting them on the path to musical success.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.