Frank Garcia sings “Love In The Dark” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Frank Garcia sings “Love In The Dark” by Adele on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 4, 2024.

Frank Garcia gets a chair turn from Dan + Shay. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Frank Garcia’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

See Also:

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.