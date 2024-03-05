Bryan Olesen sings “Love Runs Out” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Bryan Olesen sings “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 4, 2024.

“I’m glad that your on the show,” said Chance. “The package is complete, you are absolutely incredible,” said Reba. “That was the best audition performance we’ve seen,” said John. “Your voice is next level, the performance is incredible,” said Dan + Shay.

Bryan Olesen gets three chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Legend. Watch his performance on the video below.

