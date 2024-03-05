Ashley Bryant sings “Last Name” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Ashley Bryant sings “Last Name” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 4, 2024.

“I know you can do it,” said John. “The queen turned and I thought it a perfect pair,” said Dan. “The more she sang the more I fell in love with her voice, I think she can go far on The Voice,” said Reba.

Ashley Bryant gets a chair turn from Team Reba. Watch her performance on the video below.

