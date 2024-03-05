Asher HaVon sings “Set Fire To The Rain” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Asher HaVon sings “Set Fire To The Rain” by Adele on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 4, 2024.

“I love your tone and I love the song,” said Reba. “What a powerful voice and powerful range,” said John. “So good, you got the whole package,” said Dan + Shay. “Everything you did is phenomenal I was blown away,” said Chance.

Asher HaVon gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

