Aniston Pate sings original song “Hummingbird” on American Idol 2024 Auditions

Mar 3, 2024 Mirex Sebastian American Idol, Television 0


Aniston Pate sings her original song called “Hummingbird” on American Idol Season 22 Auditions March 3, 2024 episode.

Aniston Pate gets three yeses and she is going to Hollywood. Watch her performance on the video below.

