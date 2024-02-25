Xiaomi Debuts Xiaomi 14 Series Internationally with Next-Generation Leica Optics, Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS

[Barcelona, Spain, February 25th, 2024] – Xiaomi, a global leader in innovation, proudly announces the release of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 14 Series, during an exclusive launch event held in Barcelona, Spain. This unveiling marks a significant milestone in Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide. At the event, William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of Xiaomi International Business Department showcased its newly upgraded group strategy “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem, to the international markets.

Formalizing its strategic partnership in 2022, Xiaomi and Leica have jointly revolutionized the mobile imaging industry. Through a relentless pursuit of excellence, Xiaomi has continually redefined industry standards with each successive product generation. Xiaomi 14 Series represents the pinnacle of this collaboration, incorporating Leica Summilux optics. This integration showcases the most advanced optical concepts and product designs, solidifying Xiaomi’s position as a global leader in mobile imaging innovation.

Also introduced by Xiaomi during the event, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2 will soon be made available to users.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Professional Imagery Flagship, Unmatched Performance, and Innovative Design

Drawing inspiration from traditional camera aesthetics, Xiaomi 14 Ultra showcases a distinctive circular camera module with streamlined flat back design and is available in two classic colors, Black and White, in its international markets.⁵

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is engineered around the robust Xiaomi Guardian Structure, comprised of high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. Crafted from a single aluminum block, Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a remarkable 1.38x improved frame strength. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish with 6x improved wear resistance.¹ Utilizing Xiaomi Shield Glass, the innovative All Around Liquid Display of Xiaomi 14 Ultra redefines display by achieving consistent curvature on all sides and corners, seamlessly blending the visual appeal of a flat screen with the tactile feedback of a curved edge. Enjoy an immersive visual experience with Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73″ AMOLED display, additionally featuring a stunning WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, all backed by an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a professional quad-camera configuration with a remarkable range of focal lengths, spanning from 12mm to 120mm. Its main camera, equipped with a ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 stepless variable aperture, offers seamless exposure adjustments in diverse scenarios. Integrating an ultra-large 1-inch LYT-900 image sensor with a dynamic range of up to 14EV guarantees outstanding image quality even in challenging environments. Completing the quad-camera setup are the Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leads the mobile imaging realm with 8K 30fps shooting support on all four cameras. With Leica optics and a 50MP sensor, it captures unparalleled clarity in 8K videos, facilitating professional post-production edits. Its main camera supports shooting at 4K 120fps and is adaptable to 5x slow-motion effects. Additionally, at 4K resolution, it offers full-range zooming at 60fps. The device also supports Dolby Vision® shooting at 4K 60fps and features stabilization for smooth video capture. An additional microphone has been added to form a 4-Mic array, enabling both surround sound recording and directional sound recording.

To enable a professional videography experience, the new Movie mode introduces cinematic industry practices like a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and 180° shutter rule, delivering videos with an authentic cinematic look and motion blur. The all-new MasterCinema encodes HDR videos in 10-bit Rec.2020 to capture richer details, highlights and shadows, surpassing the previous 8-bit BT.709 standard, especially on HDR screens. Director mode offers professional-grade interface with advanced parameter controls and Log format recording for flexible post-production. Xiaomi 14 Ultra can be integrated with other Xiaomi devices as external monitors for an immersive production experience, including the new Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4.

Introduced alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit is designed for photography and videography enthusiasts, offering extended features in a dedicated grip and case. It includes a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customizable video recording button, and an additional custom dial. It also functions as an external charging battery bank, providing 1500mAh of battery life. This accessory is available for separate purchase.

Xiaomi 14: Compact Size, Leading Imagery, with Uncompromising Experience

Designed as a compact daily companion, Xiaomi 14 measures just 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm.¹ Its gently curved back panel ensures a comfortable and secure grip, allowing for extended periods of use. A minimalist aesthetic is achieved by relocating the speaker to the display and the infrared port to the camera deco, offering a clean look on the top and side frames. The ultra-thin bezel design utilizes advanced FIAA technology to integrate panel circuits within the display, resulting in a slim 1.71mm bottom bezel for an immersive viewing experience.¹

Xiaomi 14 features a comprehensive triple-camera configuration, providing a well-rounded photography experience, covering an extensive focal range from 14mm to 75mm. Xiaomi 14 has been engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses with an upgraded ƒ/1.6 aperture on the main camera, combined with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor and boasting up to 13.5 EV of dynamic range. Moreover, the resolution of the Leica 14mm ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to 50MP while also offering the highly acclaimed Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, with a minimum focus distance of just 10cm.

In terms of display, Xiaomi 14 features a striking 6.36″ CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K (2670 x 1200) screen. The screen pixel density has been enhanced to 460ppi, delivering more details than ever. With an outstanding peak brightness of 3000 nits, colors are vibrant, and visuals remain clear even under direct sunlight. Additionally, its variable refresh rate, ranging from 1 to 120Hz, guarantees smooth and seamless viewing experience across various activities, including browsing, reading, and gaming.

Uncompromising hardware unlocking full performance potential

Xiaomi 14 Series integrates state-of-the-art processors, significant enhancements in cooling technology, and extended battery longevity, culminating in a seamlessly optimized smartphone experience for users.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both powered by the leading Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, boasting an impressive 32% CPU performance boost and 34% power consumption decrease, along with a remarkable 34% GPU performance boost and 38% power consumption decrease, compared to the previous generation.¹ Xiaomi 14 Series is equipped with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, which brings Wi-Fi 72 with an impressive 320MHz capacity. Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes a step above with High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link, ensuring the widest channel and lowest latency available, revolutionizing high-speed multi-device connectivity.

Complimented by the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, both devices offer an unparalleled level of smoothness under demanding scenarios such as video recording, computational photography, real-time AI, and intensive gaming. Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes a step above with the new Xiaomi Dual-Channel IceLoop system, which introduces a dedicated second thermal channel exclusively for the camera module for smoother photography and videography.

In terms of battery and charging, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both equipped with the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, guaranteeing extended performance throughout the day. Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4610mAh battery supported by 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge along with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.³

Delving into the future of smart ecosystem with Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi 14 Series comes equipped with the cutting-edge Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, a culmination of seven years of dedicated development by Xiaomi. This human-centric system is designed for the “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem, focusing on four major goals: Comprehensive Refactoring, Cross-Device Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security. With Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi 14 Series users may experience elevated system fluidity with advanced file and memory management capabilities, a revamped UI enriched by the graphics subsystem, seamless connectivity between devices, and comprehensive security and privacy features to ensure a safe, connected experience.

New integration with Google Photos will allow users to securely back up their photos and videos to Google Photos within the Xiaomi Gallery. Users will also be able to seamlessly view, edit, and share content backed up in Google Photos right from their Xiaomi Gallery. This functionality will be available on Xiaomi devices globally in Spring 2024.

Xiaomi 14 Series fully embraces cutting-edge AI technology enabled by Xiaomi HyperOS to bring users a smarter life. Large AI models are integrated into various system applications, providing more streamlined and intelligent features. AI Subtitles enable real-time transcription of spoken content during video conferences. AI Album Search employs natural language processing, allowing users to locate specific images within their photo collections by describing what they are looking for. AI Portraits utilizes advanced algorithms to create novel portrait compositions derived from pre-existing images. Additionally, AI Expansion facilitates realistic extensions of existing image content, providing new creative possibilities.

Proactive Intelligence is achieved through Xiaomi HyperMind, enabling devices to proactively understand user needs and act accordingly. Xiaomi HyperMind utilizes the four perceptual capabilities of devices – environment, vision, sound, and behavior, to learn user preferences and automatically adapt devices to their needs. For instance, if a user habitually turns on the living room light upon unlocking their smart door lock, Xiaomi HyperMind will automatically illuminate the room after learning this pattern, after gaining user consent.

At the end of October last year, Xiaomi announced a comprehensive upgrade of its group strategy, transitioning from “Smartphone x AIoT” to “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem, with automobiles becoming a new and crucial component of Xiaomi’s strategic focus. With the global launch of Xiaomi 14 Series, new IoT devices, and the reveal of Xiaomi SU7, all driven and connected by Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi further establishes its leading role in technological innovation. The advancements in this portfolio underscores Xiaomi’s unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional user experience.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, big ideas on a bigger screen

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is crafted to meet the most intensive productivity needs, offering an exceptional display and an immersive user experience. Boasting a 12.4-inch 144Hz 3K display with a generous 3:2 aspect ratio, the tablet enhances comfort for reading and multimedia consumption, making it ideal for work and leisure. The device’s remarkable display capabilities are further enhanced by resolution of 3048 by 2032 resolution and impressive 294 pixels per inch (PPI), delivering unparalleled crispness for tasks ranging from reading the finest text to editing high-resolution images, or immersing yourself in the latest games. Equipped with a robust 10000mAh (typ) battery, complemented by ultra-fast 120W HyperCharge, users can enjoy shorter charging times alongside extended battery life.

Engineered with the powerful 4nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 offers lightning-fast speeds and silky-smooth performance. Pairing this with Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro introduces three revolutionary new functions including Home screen+, Cross-device collaboration, and Xiaomi Smart Hub, elevating interconnectivity to new levels. Home Screen+ allows users to interact with their smartphones directly from the tablet’s interface—responding to messages or answering calls—without interacting directly with their smartphones.¹¹ The Cross-device Notes app photo function leverages smartphone camera capabilities, allowing you to capture and embed images directly into note content on the tablet, facilitating the creation of visually compelling documents effortlessly.¹¹ The new device control center – Xiaomi Smart Hub – connects up to seven devices simultaneously including various Xiaomi AIoT products, ensuring that your network of devices is always at your fingertips.¹¹ With NFC-enabled Tap to Share functionality, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 simplifies file sharing to a quick tap, offering a convenient user experience. For content creators, Director mode in the Camera app transforms your tablet into a professional monitoring tool linked with your smartphone, to capture high-quality moments with ease.¹³

Complementing Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 are the versatile Xiaomi Focus Pen and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Touchpad Keyboard – essential tools for transforming the device into an ultimate portable workstation.¹⁴ For the first time, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Touchpad Keyboard integrates a touchpad, enhancing the user’s ability to select files and manage intricate video editing tasks with precision. The newly designed Xiaomi Focus Pen, boasting 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz sampling rate, promises an unparalleled writing experience. Its responsiveness is further enhanced by ultra-low latency of just 5ms, a noticeable advancement compared to the previous generation.¹⁵ Equipped with a multifunctional Spotlight button, Xiaomi Focus Pen amplifies functionality beyond writing, rendering it indispensable for quick image captures and note-taking, all without interrupting the creative process.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 14 will be available in three color options: Black, White, and Jade Green.⁵

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available in two color options: Black and White.⁵

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 will be available in one color option: Graphite Gray

Xiaomi 14 comes with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 999.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with 1 storage variant, starting from EUR 1499.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit will be available for separate purchase, starting from EUR 199.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 comes with 2 storage variants, starting from EUR 699.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will include 4 generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as 5 years of security patches. Users of the two devices can get 100GB of Google One cloud storage for 6 months, 3 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and the YouTube Music app.¹⁰