Xiaomi Adds an Exciting Array of Smart Living Products to its International AIoT Lineup

Barcelona, SPAIN, February 25, 2024 – Xiaomi, a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, recognized for its smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform, today announced the global launch of its latest array of wearable devices.

Launched along with Xiaomi 14 Series is an exciting line-up of wearables, including Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2, all set to enhance the experiences for every facet of user sports, health and wellness lifestyles.

Fitness meets fashion: Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro offers upgraded customization, professional sports tracking, comprehensive health monitoring, and other smart features, providing an exceptional user experience that blends style with everyday utility.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro features a new large rectangular 1.74″ AMOLED screen with an upgraded 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 336×480 pixels. The smart band is incredibly thin and lightweight, measuring just 9.99mm in thickness and weighing only 22.5g.¹ Its body sports a stylish metallic frame and is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® front cover glass.

The device is also equipped with a light sensor that supports adaptive ambient light brightness automatic adjustment, ensuring that the display remains easily viewable in various lighting conditions.

In making it easy to wear and highly fashionable, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro offers quick-release band straps on both sides of the band body, allowing for easy interchangeability of band straps. It is available in black or silver, with a wide range of out-of-box strap materials and colors for users to fully personalize their look.² To cater to individual preferences, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro provides a selection of over 200 watch faces, including gaming-themed options that add a fun touch of entertainment to your experience.³

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro also offers professional-level sports tracking, with an extensive selection of over 150 sports modes to choose from. It caters to various exercise options and individual preferences. For running enthusiasts, the smart running function allows users to set their desired running speed before running, with pace reminders to help them stay on track. The device also provides 10 on-wrist running courses, offering scientific and intuitive running guidance during workouts. Additionally, the built-in 3D exercise animation provides clear visual guidance for warm-up and stretching before exercise, ensuring better preparation for the upcoming workout.⁴

The smart band is also equipped with health monitoring functions. Upgraded with new 4-channel heart rate monitoring module, the advanced technology utilizes multiple sensors to continually monitor heart rate throughout your day, recording health data in real-time.⁵

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro packs a 289mAh battery, providing 23% longer power longevity compared to its predecessor. With typical usage, it can last up to 14 days, surpassing its previous generation by an additional 2 days and ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging.⁶ The smart band also includes built-in GNSS positioning, allowing users to stay aware of their location, even without their phone. Furthermore, the 5ATM-certified Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is equipped with a wide range of useful tools, such as Alexa voice assistant and “find mobile phone” feature, adding convenience to users’ daily lives.

Dial into style: Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi Watch S3 is a multi-functional smartwatch with a classic watch design, able to fulfill both a user’s fashion and practical needs.

Featuring a large round 1.43″ AMOLED display, light aluminum alloy frame, Xiaomi Watch S3 echoes classic watch designs. Xiaomi Watch S3 offers users a new level of customization, with interchangeable bezels and straps. Twist the bezel and users can snap into place and display a unique dial exclusive to that particular bezel on the home screen.⁷ The watch also supports portrait auto keying, enabling users to embed information data into their portrait photos to create a unique personal watch face in addition to over 180+ free watch faces.⁸

Xiaomi Watch S3 delivers superior performance and an elevated user experience thanks to the powerful new Xiaomi HyperOS system, which delivers faster connections and better synchronization of information. The watch boasts ultra-long battery life capable of lasting up to 15 days to keep the user on the go. It also charges quickly, offering up to two days of usage with just a 5-minute charge.⁹ Users can also unlock Xiaomi’s other first on Xiaomi Watch S3, with a feature enabling users to perform personalized operations with just one hand. Through various flips of the wrist, the users can control the phone such as reject calls, check the weather, or take photos.¹⁰

When it comes to sports tracking, Xiaomi Watch S3 offers over 150 sports modes for users to choose from. Among them, new winter sports modes are available for the first time on the global version of Xiaomi Watch S3. Users can best experience the skiing mode with enhanced antenna reception performance and improved positioning accuracy through the L1+L5 dual-band GNSS, providing precise positioning. Moreover, it offers 10 different running courses to assist runners of different levels in optimizing their performance, whether they aim to increase endurance or burn fat.

The smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring capabilities as well, featuring a 12-channel heart rate monitoring module that measures heart rate more accurately than previous generations of devices.⁵ The device additionally includes a sleep animal function. As a fun addition, after wearing the watch for seven consecutive days, it generates a “Sleep Animal” that best represents the user’s sleep condition based on the 7-day sleep pattern.

Smarter every wear: Xiaomi Watch 2

As part of Xiaomi’s latest AIoT lineup, Xiaomi Watch 2 offers users an extraordinary experience with its comprehensive functionality and stylish design.

Equipped with Google Wear OS, Xiaomi Watch 2 provides users with a smooth and stable smartwatch experience. It features 5 of the most commonly used apps and supports a further 200+ third-party apps, giving users a wide range of applications to choose from. To ensure fast and efficient performance, Xiaomi Watch 2 is powered by the Snapdragon® W5+Gen 1 Wearable platform. The dual core architecture enables high performance and low power consumption autonomous switching, which brings a long-lasting battery life of up to 65 hours under typical usage with its 495mAh battery and large 32G storage.⁶

With its sleek and sophisticated design, Xiaomi Watch 2 features a 1.43″ AMOLED display and an aluminum alloy middle frame. Weighing about 37g, this smartwatch is comfortable to wear during sporting activities or while sleeping. The smartwatch is available with a choice of black or silver straps and offers various out-of-box material options to compliment your look.

Xiaomi Watch 2 also features a camera remote function for the first time, allowing users to preview their mobile camera directly on their wrist for photo-taking and video recording.¹¹ This practical feature is especially useful for photography enthusiasts.

Furthermore, Xiaomi Watch 2 supports over 160 sports modes, including new winter sports modes. It can record the distance and average speed of each glide and even map a user’s ski tracks. The dual-band L1+L5 GNSS helps users accurately locate themselves in snow or other challenging environments. After partnering with Strava, Xiaomi has expanded its collaboration to Suunto, on Xiaomi Watch 2. This allows users to synchronize their sports and sleep data between Mi Fitness and these apps easily, ensuring uninterrupted data recording when using the Xiaomi Watch 2.

Xiaomi Watch 2 offers enhanced and highly accurate health monitoring experience with its upgraded 12-channel heart rate monitoring module sensor as well.⁵ An enhanced sleeping monitoring algorithm integrates blood oxygen and breath data for comprehensive analysis and more accurate health-related data. Furthermore, the Mi Fitness app also offers the intriguing Sleep Animals feature. After wearing the watch for seven consecutive days, it generates a “Sleep Animal” that best represents the user’s sleep condition based on the 7-day sleep pattern.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi Watch 2 will be available for sale via Xiaomi official channels.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro: retail price starts from EUR 69

Xiaomi Watch S3: retail price starts from EUR 149

Xiaomi Watch 2: retail price starts from EUR 199

Product images available here: Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi Watch 2.