The Voice Recap Tonight, Blind Auditions Results February 26, 2024 Episode

The Voice Recap Tonight – The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions premieres tonight, Monday, February 26, 2024 on NBC at 8/7c!

The Voice returns tonight with the first night of the Blind Auditions. John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire as coaches and Carson Daly as host.

During the Blinds, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The artist perform and the coaches listen. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, that coach pushes a button to select the artist for their team. If the artist turned more than one chair, he/she gets to choose which team he/she will be joining.

Where to watch The Voice?

The Voice Season 25 airs Monday 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel and Peacock.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 25 Blind Auditions episode recap and videos will be added below.

PERFORMANCES

OK3 sings “Made You Look”

“I love your performance, that was like the show and a mini concert,” said John. “That was my favorite performance we’ve seen so far,” said Shay.

“I love the harmony. I am the queen of country music and I would love to have you in my kingdom,” said Reba.

UPDATING…

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.