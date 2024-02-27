Tay Lewis sings “Somebody Like You” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Tay Lewis sings “Somebody Like You” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, February 26, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“I love your voice, that’s a great song for you,” said Chance. “Your a phenomenal talent,” said Dan. “Your voice is so electric and you belong to the stage,” said John. “I could help you wether with vocal or staging,” said Reba.

Tay Lewis gets chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Reba. Watch his performance on the video below.

