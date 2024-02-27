Ryan Argast sings “Speechless” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Ryan Argast sings “Speechless” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, February 26, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“I love the texture of you voice,” said John. “You will have a great time with you coaches,” said Reba. “You are the magic we are looking for,” said Dan.

Ryan Argast gets chair turn from Dan + Shay. Watch his performance on the video below.

