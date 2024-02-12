Reba McEntire Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024

Before the players stepped into the field, Reba McEntire honored America by singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2024.

Reba McEntire opened the Super Bowl 2024 “San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs” match by singing the The Star-Spangled Banner at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

She joins the long list of super stars that performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, including Usher, Post Malone and more.

Watch Reba McEntires’ performance at the Super Bowl LVIII on the video below.

