Ramadhani Brothers America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League Winner

Ramadhani Brothers is the announced winner of America’s Got Talent Fantasy League on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Pack Drumline finished 2nd Place, V.Unbeatable in 3rd Place, Musa Motha and Sainted both in Top 5.

The result were revealed at the end of Monday’s AGT Grand Finale Results show, February 19, 2024.

Last week, Ramadhani Brothers gave a winning performance which the judges predicted that they could win the show. Ramadhani Brothers took home the cash prize, a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas and more.

