OK3 sings “Made You Look” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

OK3 sings “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor on “The Voice” Season 24 Blind Auditions, Monday, February 26, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about her performance.

“I love your performance, that was like the show and a mini concert,” said John. “That was my favorite performance we’ve seen so far,” said Shay.

“I love the harmony. I am the queen of country music and I would love to have you in my kingdom,” said Reba.

OK3 gets four chair turns from the judges. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about OK3’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.