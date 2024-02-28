Nathan Chester sings “Take Me to the River” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Nathan Chester sings “Take Me to the River” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“You are really good,” said Reba. “I’m waiting for somebody to inspire, when I hear you sing, you got it,” said John. “You have the crowd going,” said Dan.

Nathan Chester gets two chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Legend. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Nathan Chester’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

See Also:

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.