Musa Motha Inspires on AGT Fantasy League Finals

Feb 13, 2024 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent, Television 0


Musa Motha delivers an inspiring performance on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League Finals on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Musa Motha Inspires on AGT Fantasy League Finals
Musa Motha Inspires on AGT Fantasy League Finals

Watch  his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Musa Motha’s performance? Share your comments below..

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.

About Sherry Ann Guzman 2581 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook