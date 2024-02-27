Maddi Jane sings “Escapism” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Maddi Jane sings “Escapism”on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about her performance.

“That was so sun to listen and watch you perform. You did all of it really well,” said John. “That was incredible, your notes are perfect,” said Dan.

“It is so difficult to rap and sing. You turn up the crowd,” said Chance.

Maddi Jane gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team. Watch her performance on the video below.

