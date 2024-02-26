KB Richins sings “Something in the Orange” on American Idol 2024 Audition

KB Richins sings “Something in the Orange” on American Idol Season 22 Auditions February 25, 2024 episode.

KB Richins gets the Golden Ticket and she is going to Hollywood. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Emmy Russell’s performance? Share your thoughts on the comment section below.

Longest running singing competition American Idol returns with its 20th season on ABC. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie serves as judges while Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

The American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.

American Idol Season 22 airs Sundays on ABC. The show is also available to watch via ABC’s official live streaming channel.