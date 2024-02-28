Karen Waldrup sings “Bye Bye” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Karen Waldrup sings “Bye Bye” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about her performance.

“You did a wonderful job,” said Reba. “I thought you are fantastic,” said John. “Karen has so much confidence and powerful, she is a total package,” said Dan.

Karen Waldrup joins Team Dan + Shay. Watch her performance on the video below.

