Justin & Jeremy Garcia sings “Story of My Life” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Justin & Jeremy Garcia sings “Story of My Life” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, February 26, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about their performance.

“That was fantastic,” said Dan. “You guys are super developed,” said Chance. “I’m so excited for you,” said John. “I love your enthusiasm and I love to have you in Team Reba,” said Reba.

Justin & Jeremy Garcia gets three chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Dan + Shay. Watch their performance on the video below.

