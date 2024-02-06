Grace Good Wows the Judges on AGT Fantasy League Semifinals

Grace Good wows the judges and the audience on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League Semifinals on Monday, February 5, 2024.

“You deliver the danger and the beauty,” said Heidi. “That was the best performance you have,” said Howie.

“That was so slick and well rehearsed,” said Mel B. “You worked really hard to do this, you stepped it up and it was incredible in the end,” said Simon.

Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Grace Good’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.