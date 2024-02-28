Gene Taylor sings “Lights” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Gene Taylor sings “Lights” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“You are so finesse and it was so expertly done,” said John. “Your voice is unbelievable, so much power and so much control,” said Dan.

” Your tone is so different and distinct, you will go really far in this competition,” said Chance. “You have a really beautiful voice,” said Reba.

Gene Taylor gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Legend. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Gene Taylor's performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

