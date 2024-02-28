Donny Van Slee sings “Greatest Love Story” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Donny Van Slee sings “Greatest Love Story” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about his performance.

“I love your raspy tone,” said John. “That’s a great song choice for you,” said Dan. “I love your voice and I love the raspiness,” said Reba.

Donny Van Slee gets two chair turns from the coaches but Reba blocked Dan + Shay. Watch his performance on the video below.



What can you say about Donny Van Slee’s performance? Share your thoughts on the discussion box below!

