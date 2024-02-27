Dani Stacy sings “I Will Survive” on The Voice 2024 Auditions

Dani Stacy sings “I Will Survive” on “The Voice” Season 25 Blind Auditions, Monday, February 26, 2024.

Here’s what the coaches have to say about her performance.

“I think you are spectacular and I can hear all the genre in your voice,” said Reba. “You have an amazing performance,” said Chance.

“Your tone was so interesting, you have soul for sure,” said John. “You know who exactly who you are and I can tell that,” said Shay.

Dani Stacy gets four chair turns from the coaches and chooses to join Team Chance. Watch her performance on the video below.

