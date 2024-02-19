America’s Got Talent Recap Tonight, AGT Fantasy League Final Results, Winner Revealed, February 19, 2024 Episode

Who won the America’s Got Talent Fantasy League? The results are in and the winner will be reveled at the Finale later tonight, Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating summer show “America’s Got Talent” is back for its Finale episode tonight. The “Fantasy League” series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent across the Got Talent franchise.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum And Mel B will serve as judges while Terry Crews as host.

Vying for the All Star championship crown are Pack Drumline, Sofie Dossi, Kodi Lee, V.Unbeatable, Ramadhani Brothers, Musa Motha, Aidan Bryant, Shadow Ace, Billy and Emily England and Sainted.

The winner will be revealed tonight in a two-hour finale.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise.

AGT features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the top prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

