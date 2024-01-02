V.Unbeatable Wows the Judges on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League

V.Unbeatable wows the judges and the audience on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Here’s what the judges have to say about their performance.

“You guys are incredible. You go higher than ever before,” said Heidi.

“I was screaming a lot,” said Mel B.

“I think this was a step up, this is world class,” said Simon.

Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Shadow Ace’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.