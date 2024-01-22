Travis Japan sings “Just Dance” on AGT Fantasy League

Jan 22, 2024 Sherry Ann Guzman America's Got Talent, Television 0


Travis Japan sings original song called “Just Dance” on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Travis Japan sings "Just Dance" on AGT Fantasy League
Travis Japan sings “Just Dance” on AGT Fantasy League

“You totally improved from the last time,” said Heidi. “I love the fact that you are old school, every time you perform it makes me feel better,” said Simon.

Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Travis Japan’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.

About Sherry Ann Guzman 2544 Articles
Shean is a television and entertainment editor at Zeibiz. She loves traveling and writing. She's based in United Kingdom. Email | Facebook