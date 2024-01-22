Travis Japan sings “Just Dance” on AGT Fantasy League

Travis Japan sings original song called “Just Dance” on America’s Got Talent AGT Fantasy League on Monday, January 22, 2024.

“You totally improved from the last time,” said Heidi. “I love the fact that you are old school, every time you perform it makes me feel better,” said Simon.

Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Travis Japan’s performance? Share your comments below.

America’s Got Talent is an American reality television series aired on NBC, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

America’s Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mel B serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.